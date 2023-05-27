DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.5 %

DKS opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.