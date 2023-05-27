dForce USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,489.14 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.73 million and $3,489.14 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00330810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,743,749 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00611745 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,286.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

