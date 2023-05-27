Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.20

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and traded as low as $17.74. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 42,849 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($221.85) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.87.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

