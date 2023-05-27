Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 210.7% in May

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 210.7% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBOEY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($221.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 77,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

