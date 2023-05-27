Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 69.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

