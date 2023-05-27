Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,727 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $93,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 595,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,236. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.30 and its 200 day moving average is $234.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

