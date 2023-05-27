Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 670,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,756. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.62%.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399,297 shares in the company, valued at $58,181,648.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

