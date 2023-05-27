Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WILYY. Morgan Stanley raised Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Danske upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.75.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $19.70 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

See Also

