DeepOnion Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $573,408.18 and $41.47 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00131437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00061314 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039243 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00022861 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,731 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

