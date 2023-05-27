DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.42 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $680,853.38 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

