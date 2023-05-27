Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 26924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.
Institutional Trading of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
