DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBS Group stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $81.68 and a 1-year high of $110.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72.
DBS Group Increases Dividend
DBS Group Company Profile
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.
