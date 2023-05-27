DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBS Group stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $81.68 and a 1-year high of $110.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

DBS Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20.

(Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.