DaVita Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DaVita in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

DVA stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

