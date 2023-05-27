Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Data I/O by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 13,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

