DA Davidson Trims New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price to $95.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.13.

New Relic Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,191 shares of company stock worth $30,457,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $3,555,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

