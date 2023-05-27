D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on D2L to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of D2L from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.59.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.