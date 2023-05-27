CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $853.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,672. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

