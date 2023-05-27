Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.88. Curis shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 151,384 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Curis Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curis by 187,394.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,136,297 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,835 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Curis by 3,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 814,951 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Curis by 465.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 367,559 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Articles

