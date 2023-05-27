Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.35

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $6.71. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 8,659 shares traded.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

