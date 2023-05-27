Creative Planning Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Creative Planning raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.67. 11,521,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,092,053. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

