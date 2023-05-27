Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $32,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $10.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.53. The stock had a trading volume of 511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $419.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.