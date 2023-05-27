Creative Planning Has $30.78 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Creative Planning grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

EOG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

