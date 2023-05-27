Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,139 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after buying an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,381,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,004,000 after buying an additional 1,374,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,461,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,990. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

