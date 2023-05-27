Creative Planning Acquires 64,032 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

STIP stock remained flat at $97.70 during midday trading on Friday. 954,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,358. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

