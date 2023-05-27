Cranswick’s (CWK) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Cranswick Price Performance

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,170 ($39.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,097.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,102.88. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a one year high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.80 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,979.06%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.