Contrasting Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) & Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maris-Tech and Vislink Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vislink Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.80%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maris-Tech $2.50 million 2.87 -$3.69 million N/A N/A Vislink Technologies $28.40 million 0.55 -$13.54 million ($92.80) -0.07

This table compares Maris-Tech and Vislink Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maris-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vislink Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Maris-Tech has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Maris-Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Maris-Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maris-Tech and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies -44.13% -26.98% -22.75%

Summary

Maris-Tech beats Vislink Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L. Mooers on August 26, 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, NJ.

