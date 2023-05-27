Contrasting Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Business First Bancshares and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 72.96%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 19.96% 13.32% 1.08% SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $265.42 million 1.42 $54.26 million $2.43 6.11 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.02

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats SVB Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank is a commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients in key innovation markets. Silicon Valley Bank provides solutions to the financial needs of commercial clients through credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other services. The SVB Private segment is the private bank and wealth management segment of the bank. It provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers, and offers a customized suite of private banking services, including mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, other secured and unsecured lending products, and vineyard development loans, as well as planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family offices,

