Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,488,000 after buying an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,905,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,689,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

