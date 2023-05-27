Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.88 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

