Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $543,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.