Continuum Advisory LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.