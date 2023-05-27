Continuum Advisory LLC Has $466,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALL opened at $109.53 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

