Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 434 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

