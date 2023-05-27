Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 126 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day moving average is $208.51.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.