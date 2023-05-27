Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 0.0 %

EIX stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.