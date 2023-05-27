Consolidated Planning Corp Has $977,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 299.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.