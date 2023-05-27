Consolidated Planning Corp Has $426,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.41. The company had a trading volume of 975,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.73. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

