Consolidated Planning Corp Has $2.61 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.37.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

