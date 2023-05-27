Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,132. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

