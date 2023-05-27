Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

GSLC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. 166,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,838. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

