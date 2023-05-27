Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,361. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

