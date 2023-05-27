Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

MSI traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.57. 932,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,339. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

