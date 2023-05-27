Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 12,808 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE F traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $12.09. 123,257,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,830,696. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

