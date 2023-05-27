ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

COP stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

