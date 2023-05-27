Conflux Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $907.60 million and $88.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,815.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00328773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00563270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00422296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,227,914 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,882,067,351.983197 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.3054285 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $66,550,626.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

