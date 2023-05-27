Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.46

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.46 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.37), with a volume of 50,791 shares changing hands.

Condor Gold Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £49.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.03.

About Condor Gold

(Get Rating)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.