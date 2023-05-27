Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.46

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.46 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.37), with a volume of 50,791 shares changing hands.
Condor Gold Trading Down 7.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £49.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.03.
About Condor Gold
Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.
