CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Director Kevin B. Kramer Purchases 2,178 Shares of Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $39,988.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,790 shares in the company, valued at $124,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CompX International Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CompX International stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75.
CompX International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CompX International Company Profile
CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompX International (CIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.