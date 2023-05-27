CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Director Kevin B. Kramer Purchases 2,178 Shares of Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $39,988.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,790 shares in the company, valued at $124,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CompX International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

CompX International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

CompX International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CompX International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

