Compound (COMP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.69 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $262.34 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $35.13 or 0.00131676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00061544 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039532 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021832 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,467,341 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,466,540.40765674 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.88187681 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $12,165,626.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.