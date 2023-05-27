Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,200,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,610,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 416.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 524,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,484. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

