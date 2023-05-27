Comparing G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) & GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) and GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for G1 Therapeutics and GlobeStar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 533.59%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than GlobeStar Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and GlobeStar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $51.30 million 2.64 -$147.56 million ($2.77) -0.95 GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.49 million N/A N/A

GlobeStar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and GlobeStar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -219.66% -222.92% -71.63% GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -25,509.32%

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and patented formulation of previously approved drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. The company was founded by David P. Summers in 2011 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.